103,065 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

