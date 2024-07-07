11,259 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after buying an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

