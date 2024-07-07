1,426 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,335 shares of company stock worth $42,918,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $200.24 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

