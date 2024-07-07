1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.46. The stock had a trading volume of 743,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,298. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $205.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.