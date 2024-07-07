1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 229 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $8.77 on Friday, hitting $259.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

