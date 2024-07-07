1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,175. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.