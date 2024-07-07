1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $362,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,074.48. The stock had a trading volume of 771,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,082.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $980.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $918.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

