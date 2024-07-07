1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $409,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 835,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $160,142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.