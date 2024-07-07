1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $592,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $263.19. 6,562,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.26 and its 200-day moving average is $276.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,152 shares of company stock worth $131,779,561 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

