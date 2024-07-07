1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 23,698 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

