2,221 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,202,000 after buying an additional 333,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after buying an additional 298,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. 3,354,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.