2,867 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Textron alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.