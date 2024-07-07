2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,847,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 4,178,348 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $32.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

