2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,847,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 4,178,348 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $32.02.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Further Reading
