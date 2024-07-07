3,125 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 2.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Globant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

