37,491 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,520.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 227,546 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $2,207,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

BFEB opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

