6,488 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $119.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.