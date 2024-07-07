9,000 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,648.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 136,850 shares of company stock worth $1,095,947.

NYSE MAV opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

