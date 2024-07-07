A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,848. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

