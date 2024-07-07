Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.69. Abacus Life shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABL shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abacus Life

Abacus Life Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a PE ratio of 440.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.