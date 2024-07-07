AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.530-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.610-10.810 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

