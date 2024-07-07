Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,568.11

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,568.11 ($19.83) and last traded at GBX 1,568 ($19.83), with a volume of 37624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536 ($19.43).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,336.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,503.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.50.

Insider Transactions at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £14,897.76 ($18,843.61). Corporate insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

