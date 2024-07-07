Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.65

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.10. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 116,329 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
