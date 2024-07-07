Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.65

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.10. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 116,329 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

