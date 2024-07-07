Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.39

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 290430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

