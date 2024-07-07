ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,533 shares of company stock worth $11,844,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

