AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.30. 28,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 65,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0178 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF ( NYSEARCA:YOLO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

