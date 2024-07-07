AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.30. 28,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 65,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0178 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.
