AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.41. AGC shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1,026 shares.

AGC Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

