AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,384 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,775,000 after buying an additional 3,109,966 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

