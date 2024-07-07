AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 131,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 234,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.35.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a negative net margin of 16,123.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
