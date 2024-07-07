Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $41.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock worth $690,816 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

