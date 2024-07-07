Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$22.55 Average PT from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$22.59 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$23.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Insiders sold 263,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,871 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

