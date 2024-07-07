Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

