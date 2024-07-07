Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $41,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 534,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

