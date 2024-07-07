Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.08 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $35.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Algorand alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,206,914,427 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.