Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Critical Comparison

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -114.38% -46.01% -36.78% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digimarc and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Digimarc presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Digimarc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Allin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Allin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $34.85 million 19.23 -$45.96 million ($2.08) -15.08 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digimarc beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

