Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $10,590,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,917,000.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,550 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.