Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

