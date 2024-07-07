Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TNK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE TNK opened at $66.21 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

