Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 116,503 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,503 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Wintrust Financial worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

