Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 221,536 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 944,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 46,989 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

JHS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

