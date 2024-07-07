Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 885.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,347 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NRG opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

