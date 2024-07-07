Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,045 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of A10 Networks worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

