Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.41% of Cactus worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cactus by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 584,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Down 1.4 %

WHD opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 in the last three months. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

