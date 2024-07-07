Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.90 Million Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 53,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TY stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

