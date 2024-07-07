Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.21 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,284 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.