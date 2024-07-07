Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Kellanova worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,470,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.61.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

