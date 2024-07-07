Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,089,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 789,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 404,962 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCX opened at $9.33 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.