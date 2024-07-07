Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $20.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,175 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.50% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

