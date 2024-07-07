Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 58,214 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 11,666.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.