Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 7,194 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $36.23 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

