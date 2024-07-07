Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 38,600 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

